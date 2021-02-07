Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $909.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report $909.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $855.90 million and the highest is $938.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $871.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

