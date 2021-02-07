Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

SAND opened at $6.40 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

