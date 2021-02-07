Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,788. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.97.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

