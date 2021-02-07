SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 138.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of SAP worth $148,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $130.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.38.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

