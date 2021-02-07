Scala Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,290.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Scala has a market cap of $1.83 million and $12,290.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 71.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00174438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00062943 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00231801 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,513,909,260 coins and its circulating supply is 9,713,909,260 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.