Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,724 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

