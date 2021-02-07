Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 349,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.25. 354,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

