Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $69.44 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.