Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0041 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.26 or 0.01254427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.62 or 0.06373380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,738,195,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

