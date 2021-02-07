Semux Trading 42.4% Higher Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. Semux has a market cap of $101,538.61 and approximately $1,875.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007321 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001408 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002054 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

