SENSO Market Capitalization Reaches $2.78 Million (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, SENSO has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. SENSO has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $254,831.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SENSO token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000087 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SENSO Token Profile

SENSO (SENSO) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com

