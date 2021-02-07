Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $160,673.68 and approximately $40,014.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

