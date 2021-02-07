Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.28 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and $7.51 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00020573 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

