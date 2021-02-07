Sentinel (SENT) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.53 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $302,209.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

