Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SVRGF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SVRGF stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

