Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SVRGF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SVRGF stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.