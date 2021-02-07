SG Americas Securities LLC Has $466.37 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,614,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581,001 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.66% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $466,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,229,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,706,000 after acquiring an additional 186,067 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $169.81. 6,538,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,507,980. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

