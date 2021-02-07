SHIELD Price Hits $0.0004 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $197,106.35 and approximately $45.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,643.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.89 or 0.04116816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00390182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.30 or 0.01141972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.14 or 0.00473917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00390898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021235 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

