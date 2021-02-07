ShipChain (SHIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $714,461.56

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $714,461.56 and $1,162.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 109.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01171465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.68 or 0.06302118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

