ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $12,551,132.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,853,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $2,386,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $235,230.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,938 shares of company stock valued at $40,062,502. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.