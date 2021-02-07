Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,468 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 2.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.21% of Shopify worth $294,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,287.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,049.65.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

