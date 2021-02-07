Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Shopify worth $126,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,287.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.23, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,049.65. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,296.78.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

