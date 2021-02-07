ShowHand (HAND) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $38,598.83 and approximately $193.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ShowHand

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

