Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 69,695 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 275.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,695 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 214,346 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

