Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $58.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

