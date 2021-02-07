Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,802.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

