Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $247.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

