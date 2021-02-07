Simplex Trading LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.18% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 9.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $271,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $1,052.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.40.

