Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,513 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.41% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

Shares of UGL stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $83.85.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

