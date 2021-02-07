Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,268,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 240,215 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

