Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 730.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ICU Medical by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ICU Medical by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICUI opened at $208.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.00. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,930 shares of company stock worth $26,305,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

