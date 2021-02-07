Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 1,404.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,992 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.38% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.