Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.15% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $450.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.43. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $457.00.

