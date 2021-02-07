Simplex Trading LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.13% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF opened at $57.79 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

