Simplex Trading LLC Has $38.07 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 216.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.0% of Simplex Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.78.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,800.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,655.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

