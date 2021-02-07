Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) by 143.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.39% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GUSH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 167.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 79,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 175.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of GUSH opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $838.80.

