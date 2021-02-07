Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 3,632.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,208 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.18% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 349.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $72.95.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

