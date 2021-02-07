Simplex Trading LLC Invests $1.47 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

