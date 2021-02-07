Simplex Trading LLC Invests $4.66 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,252,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $56.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

