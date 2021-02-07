Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

