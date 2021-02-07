Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

