Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $92.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.