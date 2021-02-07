Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 14,050 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 78,055.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $101.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $102.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

