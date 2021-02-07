Simplex Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IEF opened at $117.83 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.56 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

