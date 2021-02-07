Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 1,495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000.

NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.10.

