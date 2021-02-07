Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

