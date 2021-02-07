Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

