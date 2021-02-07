Simplex Trading LLC Sells 7,629 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $401.75.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

