Simplex Trading LLC Sells 83,833 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,833 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,202 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,054,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after buying an additional 451,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 434,719 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 898,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,872,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 354,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 170,624 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

