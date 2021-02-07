Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $69,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,583 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 127,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,150.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

