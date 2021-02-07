SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.55 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $84.55 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.07 or 0.01228648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.29 or 0.06693442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,322,589 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

